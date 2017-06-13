Russian Investigators Open Case Against Ukraine Lawmaker on Consulate Attack

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said "the investigation received sufficient evidence that on March 9, 2016, Parasyuk also enlisted people gathered near the Consulate General to commit an attack on the Russian diplomatic mission."

"In this connection, a criminal case has been instituted against Parasyuk on the grounds of the crime under the article of 'the involvement of persons in attacking institutions under international protection'," Petrenko said.

