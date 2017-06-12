About 1,000 Take Part in Authorized Opposition Rally in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — About 1,000 people are participating in an authorized opposition rally ongoing on the Academician Sakharov Avenue in central Moscow, a spokesperson of the Moscow department of the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

"A public opposition event authorized by Moscow authorities is being held on the Academician Sakharov Avenue. About 1,000 people are participating in it," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, both police and National Guard troops are ensuring the safety of the rally.

On Wednesday, Moscow authorities authorized the rally of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation on the Academician Sakharov Avenue. However, on Sunday, the opposition figure announced that the rally would not take place on the avenue and called on his supporters to participate in an unauthorized rally on the Tverskaya Street.