At Least 22 Detained at Unauthorized Rally in Russia's City of Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — At least 22 activists were detained on Monday in the course of an unauthorized rally in Vladivostok attended by some 200 people, a spokesperson of local police told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the rally, organized by supporters of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, turned violent and resulted in detentions of several participants after the rally arrived at a square where the Russia Day celebrations were taking place.

"Some 200 people participated in an unauthorized event near Vladivostok's railway square and 22 citizens have been sent to the police department. Administrative protocols have been drawn up over the violation of procedures for rallies, demonstrations, marches or picketing and over disobeying legal orders issued by police officers," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the organizers of the rally had been proposed different venues in other parts of the city, however such proposals had been rejected.