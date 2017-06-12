Moldovan President Sends Holiday Greetings to Russia, Hopes to Restore Relations

–

CHISINAU (Sputnik)Moldovan President Igor Dodon has congratulated Russia on the occasion of Russia Day, marked Monday, expressing hope in bilateral relations being restored.

"I congratulate Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, all Russians, including Russian citizens living on the territory of Moldova, with Russia Day," Dodon wrote on his Facebook.

According to Dodon, Russia is a very important strategic partner for Moldova.

"Centuries-old cultural values and traditions connect entire generations of our countries in a spirit of unity, kindness, mutual respect and friendship. And we, despite all difficulties and obstacles, will restore our bilateral relations to the fullest! Happy holiday, Russia and the Russians!" Dodon said.

On May 29, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry decided to expel five Russian diplomats. According to Prime Minister Pavel Filip, this decision was based on national intelligence data and was met with reciprocal measures by Russia two days later, when five Moldovan diplomats were expelled by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Dodon said the Moldovan Cabinet's decision on the diplomats' expulsion was "lacking convincing arguments."

On June 12, the Russian Federation celebrates Russia Day. On that day in 1990, the first Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic adopted a declaration on the republic’s sovereignty within the Soviet Union.

In 1992, the Supreme Soviet of Russia passed a resolution designating June 12 a public holiday and a non-working day in honor of the adoption of the declaration on the state sovereignty of Russia. On June 2, 1994, then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin issued an executive order declaring it a national holiday.

