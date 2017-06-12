Iranian President Offers Best Wishes to Putin for Russia Day

© REUTERS/ Raheb Homavandi/Files Iran Sees Russia as Priority Partner for Cooperation on New Technologies

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Rouhani expressed hope for Iranian-Russian relations to continue developing at bilateral, regional and international levels the IRNA news agency reported.

The Iranian president also wished health and success on Putin, as well as progress and prosperity for the people of Russia.

On June 12, the Russian Federation celebrates Russia Day. On that day in 1990, the first Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic adopted a declaration on the republic’s sovereignty within the Soviet Union.

In 1992, the Supreme Soviet of Russia passed a resolution designating June 12 a public holiday and a non-working day in honor of the adoption of the declaration on the state sovereignty of Russia. On June 2, 1994, then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin issued an executive order declaring it a national holiday.

