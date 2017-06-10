Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Legendary Russian Aerobatic Team Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Aviation Show

Russia has five aerobatic teams: the Russkiye Vityazi (the Russian Knights), the Strizhi (the Swifts), the Berkuts as well as the Krylya Tavridy (the Wings of Taurida) and the Sokoly Rossii (Russian Falcons).

Apart from the Berkuts in Mi-28N helicopters, the show includes performances by the Russkiye Vityazi in Su-30SM fighters and the Strizhi in MiG-29 fighters. Crews of the Ka-52 and Mi-26 helicopters are set to demonstrate their skills in solo flights as well.

The culmination of the large-scale aviation show will be a complicated joint flight of a Su-30SM at very low speed and four Mi-28N helicopters at maximum speed.