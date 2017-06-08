Russia's Proton Rocket Orbits US Echostar Communications Satellite (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — This was the first launch of a Proton since June 2016 when a rocket suffered an engine glitch, prompting an audit that grounded the Proton launches for a year.
"The spacecraft has successfully separated from the upper stage [o the rocket], so the Russian part of the program for launching EchoStar-21 is complete, the satellite has been transferred to the management of the customer," the official said.
Космический аппарат #EchoStar21 успешно отделился от разгонного блока #БризМ pic.twitter.com/qw0mdyyEak— РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) 8 июня 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)