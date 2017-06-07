Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation to Produce 38 SSJ100 Planes in 2017

© Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev Iran Interested in Purchase of 100 Sukhoi Superjet Planes

ULYANOVSK (Sputnik) — Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to produce 35-40 Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft a year, with a total of 38 planes in 2017, UAC President Yuri Slyusar said Wednesday.

"In 2016, 24 SSJ100 aircraft were built, including eight for export. This year we expect the delivery of 38 aircraft, and we will try to keep the bar at around 35-40 aircraft [per year] further," Slyusar said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev dedicated to support of the aviation industry.

The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane made by Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company. It can transport up to 98 passengers at a distance of up to 2,700 miles, and costs around $36 million in its basic configuration. The jet made its maiden flight in May 2008.