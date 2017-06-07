Russian Economy Ministry Expects 3.6%-3.8% Inflation by Year-End

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Economic Development Ministry expects inflation in Russia to slow to 3.6-3.8 percent by year-end, allowing it to actively lower rates, Minister Maxim Oreshkin said during a government hour session Wednesday.
"The inflation rate is now close to the Bank of Russia's target estimate of 4 percent and should drop to a level of 3.6-3.8 percent by the end of the year, according to our estimates," Oreshkin told lawmakers.
He noted that the trend would allow the bank to "actively lower the key rate."
All comments
Show new comments (0)