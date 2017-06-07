Russia Ready to Change Laws to Protect Society From External Interference - MP

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko Russian Parliament to Consider Deputy FMs for Posts of Envoys to US, UN in May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian parliament’s upper house is ready, if necessary, to initiate changes in the existing legislation to protect civil society from external interference, Andrey Klishas, the chair of Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State-Building, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the press service of the Federation Council said that on Wednesday the Council would hold a hearing dedicated to the prevention of foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs. Among the new tools of intervention in the domestic affairs of other countries, the issues of foreign states’ use of humanitarian pretexts, the use of political, economic, informational and other non-military measures as well as soft power are expected to be discussed.

"Following the results of the parliamentary hearings, substantive recommendations for the government, executive bodies and the prosecutor's office, aimed at strengthening the sovereignty and protection of the rights and freedoms of our citizens, will be developed. If deemed necessary, we will be ready to initiate changes in legislation, which will allow strengthening our institutions of civil society and protecting them from outside pressure," Klishas said.

According to the lawmaker, the protection of state sovereignty and prevention of interference in Russia’s domestic affairs is a topical issue.

"We have plenty of evidence that allows saying that the interference in the internal affairs of Russia from the part of foreign states is systematic and is an encroachment on our constitutional order. In this case, the state is simply obliged to use all available resources in order to protect the sovereignty," Klishas stressed.

Earlier in the day, Chair of the Russian upper house Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev said that the United States and its NATO allies might meddle in the Russian presidential campaign next year.