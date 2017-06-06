Putin Backs Call to Strip Those Convicted of Terrorism of Russian Citizenship

MOSCOW6 (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he shared the opinion on the necessity to introduce amendments to the laws to enable stripping those convicted of terrorism of citizenship.

"A consultation with the Constitutional Court is needed, of course. But overall I share this position," Putin said at a meeting with the speaker of the Russian lower house.

The president also spoke of the details of acquiring citizenship, and put forward an idea for those acquiring citizenship to swear an oath to prove their intentions to "observe the laws, traditions [of Russia], to respect those traditions, history."

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, said in his turn that all the political factions of the lower house agreed on the need to introduce an amendment implying possibility of stripping of citizenship for terrorism by revoking the decision to grant citizenship.

© REUTERS/ Grigory Dukor Russia Establishes Person Who Ordered St. Petersburg Metro Terrorist Attack

The Russian parliament's lower chamber is ready to look into the international experience in the issue of swearing in while acquiring citizenship and to propose a draft text of the oath, Volodin added.

Following the April 3 terrorist attack in St. Petersburg, the idea to introduce a bill on stripping of citizenship has been brought to the spotlight. However, on April 12, Putin stated that the Russian Constitution did not allow the stripping of citizenship, but revocation of decisions to grant citizenship could be considered.

Draft legislation stipulating that individuals convicted of terrorism could be stripped of Russian citizenship by revoking approval decisions was introduced by the leaders of four factions in the lower house of the Russian parliament on April 18.