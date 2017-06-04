Crimea to Receive Over $5Bln in Investments in 2-3 Years

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — Investors are ready to invest 290 billion rubles ($5.1 billion) in the Crimean economy in the near future, Andrey Melnikov, the minister of Economic Development of the Russian Republic of Crimea said Saturday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This is more than 290 billion rubles, which investors are ready to invest in the Crimean economy in the next two to three years," Melnikov told reporters.

The minister added that without the flow of investments, the peninsula would remain a region with an outdated infrastructure.

"We would like to turn Crimea into a modern territory," Melnikov stressed.

