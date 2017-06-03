Register
17:26 GMT +303 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.

    Top-5 Jokes Putin Made During SPIEF-2017 That You May Have Missed

    © REUTERS/ Grigory Dukor
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 12110

    The St. Petersburg International Economic Forums (SPIEF) have long become a place where attending politicians and businessmen famously show their sense of humor cracking jokes and coining catch phrases that quickly go viral on the internet.

    This year’s SPIEF was no exception, with President Vladimir Putin drawing laughs when, attending the forum’s plenary session on Friday, he jokingly told the participants who stood up to greet him, to stand at ease and relax.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/Host Photo Agency
    Investment Growth Into Russian Economy Exceeds GDP Growth - Putin at SPIEF 2017
    When opening Friday’s plenary session, its moderator, NBC anchor Megyn Kelly, asked Putin how come a mere one percent of Russians own over 70 percent of the country’s wealth.

    Despite the fact that Kelly drew no comparisons with the situation with social inequality in the US, where Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders spoke over and over again about one percent of Americans owning 90 percent of America’s national wealth.

    "It is not moral, it is not acceptable, and it is not sustainable that the top one-tenth of 1 percent now owns almost as much wealth as the bottom 90 percent," he said at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia July 25.

    Putin still told her that the Russian government was working on this and was prepared to offer more social benefits to those in need. He joked that if Megyn Kelly and her three children lived in Russia she would be eligible for maternity capital.

    Maternity (family) capital is a method of state support to Russian families to which a second or a third child or more was born or adopted in the period from 2007 till 2016. Since January 1, 2015, the allowance amounts to 453,000 rubles (just over $8,000).

    Bad weather? It’s Trump’s fault

    When asked about the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement on climate change, Putin forced another chuckle from the crowd when he complained that European leaders do not regard him as one of their own.

    “In any case, they don’t think so,” Putin said, responding to Kelly’s words about the European leaders’ quick response to President Donald Trump’s decision to walk away from the Paris deal.

    Putin  joked that  Russia should be thankful to Trump as now he could be blamed even for bad weather in Moscow.

    "We should be grateful to President Trump. I know that it has been snowing in Moscow; it's raining here [in St. Petersburg], it's very cold. Now we can put everything off on him [Trump] and the American imperialism. But we won't do that," Putin added.

    Just stop it!

    Putin’s tone changed when Megyn Kelly started asking questions about Russia’s alleged meddling in the US presidential election.

    He said the suspicions about the Democratic Party’s “manipulations” during last year’s US election were well grounded and that the resignation of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager only proved it.

    “Is this misinformation? This information is true, no matter where it came from. They should have apologized to the people before stepping down and promise that such mistakes would never happen again. <…>  It was not Russians who pushed for one Democratic candidate  at the expense of the other. It was not us, it was them who did this. Just stop it,” Putin emphasized.

    Vladimir Putin at a meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentyev
    Putin, Gabriel Discussed Russia-Germany Relations at SPIEF
    As Megyn Kelly kept asking questions about Russia’s alleged role, Putin invited everyone to learn a lesson or two from US journalists.

    “Here is Megyn who is a shining example of what high-class journalism is all about,” he quipped.

    The tension mounted further after Kelly noted that she thought that Trump said that Russia could have conducted cyberattacks on his opponents, but that he didn’t think it would do it again.

    “She thinks [so]. Listen, these are very serious matters of global politics we are talking about <…> It’s not just about taking an interview or penning a story for some newspaper,” Putin added.

    “I thought the guy was going too far”

    Vladimir Putin complained that blaming Russians for the Democratic Party’s failure during the US presidential election was tantamount to the anti-Semitic idea of “blaming the Jews.”

    “It is always easier to say that it is not your fault. That it is the Russians who meddled in our election, and we’re the good guys. This reminds me of anti-Semitism: the Jews are to blame for everything, you know? An idiot cannot do anything himself, so the Jews are to blame. But we know what such attitudes lead to. They end with nothing good.”

    Putin believes that Donald Trump was elected simply because his team was better prepared and worked more efficiently during the campaign period and that Russia had nothing to do with that.

    “Sometimes I thought that the guy [Trump] was going too far. I was wrong. He turned out to be right because he  found a way to reach out to  the social groups he counted on and they came forward and voted him in. And the opposite team lost out, but they refuse to admit this mistake, that they simply failed to do it right,” Putin said.

    He urged the US media to stop interfering in Russia’s domestic affairs.

    “Just look at what your colleagues are doing here. They are all over us and doing what they want, enjoying themselves.  <…> This is a systematic and unceremonious meddling in our domestic affairs. This has to stop.” Putin emphasized.

    "Don't worry, be happy"

    Putin joked that despite the fact that Russia "doesn't feel" the effect of global warming as it has been snowing in Moscow today and raining in St. Petersburg, the Paris climate accord is a "good deal."

    He continued the joke by saying that Russia should be thankful to Trump as now he could be blamed even for bad weather in Moscow.

    He said that Russia has yet to ratify the agreement, adding that Moscow is waiting for the rules on resource allocation to be formed as part of the deal.

    Putin warned against making a fuss over the US exit from the Paris deal and urged to establish conditions for joint work. He added that the agreement comes into force in 2021, adding that there's still time.

    "Don't worry, be happy," he concluded.

    “An American woman sits and commands all”

    Putin was equally ironic in his response to Megyn Kelly’s clumsy attempt to gauge Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opinion about Russia’s possible state-level interference in other countries’ affairs.

    President Vladimir Putin speaks at the plenary meeting at the ExpoForum exhibition center as part at the of the 2017 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Putin Jokingly Blames Trump for June Snow in Moscow Amid US Exit From Paris Climate Deal
    “You are talking about America, Germany, Russia, Trump, Hillary Clinton and Chancellor Merkel, but I don’t think that the situation calls for the presence of a judge or a lawyer like myself,” Modi replied.

    “The Indians are smart people. Ancient philosophy. So different from us, simple folks, who always say just what we think,” Putin noted.

    Ending the plenary session with another joke, Putin noted that Kelly was proof that the multipolar world had not materialized.

    “We are sitting here discussing many problems. A representative of India, one of the world’s biggest countries, and of Russia, which also matters somewhat. [We have] representatives of the EU and of Moldova, a small post-Soviet country, which means that all regions are present here,” Putin said.

    “Mr. Dodon said that the world has stopped being unipolar. But an American woman sits and commands all and I’m the last to get the floor,” Putin smiled thanking moderator Megyn Kelly for her good job.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin Jokes Trump to Blame for June Snow in Moscow Amid US Exit From Paris Deal
    Putin, Gabriel Discussed Russia-Germany Relations at SPIEF
    Tags:
    SPIEF-2017, meetings, jokes, US elections, misinformation, climate change, Megyn Kelly, Vladimir Putin, Igor Dodon, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Masters of the Sky: Legendary Soviet Passenger Planes
    Goodbye to all that
    Trumping the Climate
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok