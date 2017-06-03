Register
03 June 2017
    Unloading Russian EMERCOM plane with humanitarian aid which arrived to Latakia Airport in Syria

    Oxfam Believes Russia Can Play Greater Role in Global Humanitarian Effort

    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    Russia
    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (174)
    35021

    Oxfam is willing to build a closer partnership with Moscow and believes that Russia can play a bigger role in the global humanitarian effort through funding and using its global power influence, Oxfam Humanitarian Director Nigel Timmins told Sputnik.

    ST. PETERSBURG, June 3 (Sputnik) — Timmins noted that Russia’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council and engagement in numerous multilateral institutions gives it a good leverage also in humanitarian field.

    "We are conscious that Russia is a global power, but at the moment our relationship with Russia is quite weak, so it’s a relationship that we want to open. When you are engaging in humanitarian issues globally, you need people who hold power and have influence. So our institution is increasing its connections with Russian authorities, Russian companies," Timmins said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF).

    Syrians that evacuated eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government-controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Russia Delivers Five Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to 1,400 Syrians
    "When people are most vulnerable, humanitarianism is about recognizing their own individual human dignity, valuing them as people. Our role is to support that. I think in this context, Russia could do more, could use its influence more to help actors like us access people, to try influence the outcomes of different political negotiations and to that extent make a real contribution. I think Russia can also play a bigger funding role in the humanitarian sector," Timmins added.

    Oxfam humanitarian director also commended Russia’s engagement in the Syrian settlement, but noted the path to a full safety in the country is still long.

    "We are pleased that there has been work going on around trying to negotiate these de-escalation zones, we still have a number of questions around them, there is more to be done. Obviously anything that helps reduce the conflict is good, but there is a long way to go saying there is full safety for civilians. I think there is more that Russia can do in terms of helping different humanitarian access to get access to communities, provide services and support to them," Timmins said.

    The 21st annual SPIEF is a major global platform for government officials, business representatives, members of various organizations, where crucial political, economic and humanitarian issues are discussed. SPIEF is held between Thursday and Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

    Topic:
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (174)

