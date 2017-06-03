Japan Investments in 21 Russian Far East Projects Amount to Over $16Bln

© AFP 2017/ Fred DUFOUR Russian Far East Ministry Plans to Sign Deals Worth $3Bln With China

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Japanese investors contributed over $16 billion into a total of 21 projects in the Far East, Russian Minister for the Development of the Far East Alexander Galushka said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"A total of 21 projects worth over $16 billion of investments are being implemented now, that’s Japanese investments to the Far East. We are very glad that the latest investments came into new mechanisms that were created to stimulate investment activities, into advanced development territories, into the Free port of Vladivostok," Galushka said.

The minister named the JGC Evergreen agriculture company, the Hokkaido Corporation, Sojitz general trading company, and Iida Group, which is mainly engaged in real estate, among the Japanese companies investing into projects in the Far East.

SPIEF kicked off in St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.