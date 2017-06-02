Putin Says 'We Won't Wait for Terrorists to Come to Us'

© AFP 2017/ Omar haj kadour Putin Says Russia Defends Syrian Statehood, Not Assad

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — He said that some 4,000 Russian nationals and 4,500-5,000 nationals of the Commonwealth of Independent States countries are fighting alongside terrorists in Syria.

"Wait until they come to us or to you? We will not. If you want to agree on something — let's discuss it and reach an agreement," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Let's not put labels on anyone, let's just work together on issues of concern. We are ready for this, we need a constructive position on your [the West] part," the president added.

