Putin Says 'We Won't Wait for Terrorists to Come to Us'

"Wait until they come to us or to you? We will not. If you want to agree on something — let's discuss it and reach an agreement," Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
"Let's not put labels on anyone, let's just work together on issues of concern. We are ready for this, we need a constructive position on your [the West] part," the president added.
SPIEF kicked off in St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of SPIEF.
