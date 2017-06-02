"The parties plan to strengthen cooperation in supporting Russian exporters and to stimulate international activities of domestic producers in the Far East Region. The agreement also implies uniting efforts in removing the trade barriers for export of Russian goods to the foreign markets, spread of relevant information and helping Russian exporters in the issues of standardization and certification of production," the statement released by the ministry said.
The agencies also plan to strengthen their work on increasing export qualifications of Russian producers, the statement said.
SPIEF kicked off in Russia's second largest city on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.
