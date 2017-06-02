MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Far East Investment and Export Agency (API) and the Russian Export Center (REC) have signed an agreement on cooperating in the advancement of Russian exports to countries in the Asia-Pacific region during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) , Russian Ministry for the Development of the Far East said on Friday.

"The parties plan to strengthen cooperation in supporting Russian exporters and to stimulate international activities of domestic producers in the Far East Region. The agreement also implies uniting efforts in removing the trade barriers for export of Russian goods to the foreign markets, spread of relevant information and helping Russian exporters in the issues of standardization and certification of production," the statement released by the ministry said.

The agencies also plan to strengthen their work on increasing export qualifications of Russian producers, the statement said.

SPIEF kicked off in Russia's second largest city on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.