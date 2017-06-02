Russia Wants to Open Indian Business Support Centers

© Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova Russian Far East Capable of Supplying Renewable Energy to Foreign Countries

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — On April 27, the Far East and Baikal Region Development Fund (FEDF), Far East Investment and Export Agency (FEIA) and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) signed an agreement for the creation of a platform to support Japanese investment in the Russian Far East. An agreement on creating a Chinese investor center in Russia's Far East is expected to be signed in July.

"With India, we are also ready to create support centers for Indian business in the Far East. Our position is quite open, clear. We are glad to welcome high-quality investors," Galushka said.

