17:13 GMT +302 June 2017
    Amur Shipyards workers and the vessel's crew during the floating out of The Sovershenny corvette built for Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet.

    Russia to Implement Unique Tech in Warship Construction

    © Sputnik/ Ildus Gilyazutdinov
    Russia
    0 687100

    The Russian Navy will employ unique testing technologies such as landscape wind tunnel, deep-water and ice pools, in the design of its new generation warships, the Navy’s press spokesman, Captain 1st Rank Igor Dygalo told Sputnik.

    A view of the Severnaya Verf shipyard at dawn in St. Petersburg. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Russia to Float Out New Navy Vessel to Monitor US Missile Defenses in April
    “A one-of-a-kind landscape wind tunnel will be used for testing scaled-down models of our new generation ships. Wind tunnel tests allow the designers to determine air current pressure and the future ships’ and port facilities’ ability to withstand various amounts of stress,” Dygalo said.

    He added that this would allow timely changes in the ship’s construction and avoid labor-consuming and costly modification made at later stages of construction.

    “[The landscape wind tunnel] is the only such unit in Russia, which allows to model the borderline atmosphere while, simultaneously, to test larger-scale models with good maximum attention to detail. This ensures more accurate measurement of wind pressure,” Igor Dygalo explained.

    In addition to the wind tunnel, all future models of Russian warships will be tested inside the world’s largest deep-water pool available at the Krylov State Research Center in St. Petersburg.

    Russia has been actively upgrading its naval forces with new ships and submarines entering service every year as part of an ongoing effort to increase the country’s naval presence in all strategically important parts of the world.

