Paris Climate Deal 'Incapacitated' Without US Participation - Putin's Aide

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that US would no longer be part of the Paris climate agreement because it hurts the US economy while unfairly benefiting other nations. The move has been widely criticized.

"It is clear that without the participation of the US, the Paris Agreement will be incapacitated because the US is one of the largest emitters," Belousov said Friday.

He said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that Moscow is evaluating and analyzing US President Donald Trump's decision to exit the Paris deal.

"As far as I can judge, the withdrawal is relative because it was said that the US administration is looking for a fairer solution to these problems." Belousov stressed.

