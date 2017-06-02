Register
    Tugboats escort the Russian Navy guided missile cruiser Varyag, upon arrival for a goodwill visit, at Pier 15, South Harbor, Metro Manila, Philippines April 20, 2017

    Russian Scientists Developing Robotic Systems for Future Use in Northern Fleet

    © REUTERS/ Romeo Ranoco
    Russia
    124270

    Russian scientists and engineers are developing a wide variety of new robotic systems and space-age technology for the Navy, the Future Research Fund’s deputy director Igor Denisov told Sputnik.

    Northern Fleet exercises
    © Photo: Russian Defence Ministry
    Phasing NATO Out of Arctic: Russia Arming Up Northern Fleet With Powerful New Weapons
    “The Fund is conducting technical, IT, chemical, biological and medical and modern robotics research to develop new technology that will someday be put to use by the Northern Fleet,” Denisov said.

    He added that this work was necessitated by the specifics of Russia’s Arctic regions and the challenges currently being faced by the Northern Fleet.

    He also mentioned the work on a new outfit for Russian soldiers serving in the harsh conditions of the Arctic, as one of the FRF’s priority tasks.

    “We are  working on a new generation of robotic, hydro-acoustic and sonar systems, advanced methods of locating undersea targets, self-contained power stations, and communications and navigation gear,” Igor Denisov continued.

    As part of its medical and biological studies, the ARF is also developing a “microchip lab” to examine the health condition of submariners during long cruises.

    Recharging an S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon system during the combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russian Northern Fleet Gets Over 100 New Weaponry Pieces, Including S-400, Pantsir Systems
    “This technology will ensure quick and accurate medical diagnosis and will be easy to operate,” the ARF said in a statement.

    The Future Research Fund is an advanced military research agency. Founded in 2012, the FRF is tasked with informing the country’s leadership on projects that can ensure Russian superiority in defense technology.

    In late 2015 a robotics center was established as part of the FRF.

    The Future Research Fund is currently working on more than 50 projects at Russia’s leading universities, research institutes and defense enterprises.

