ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Skorobogatova spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We will get to the virtual national currency. We have already started working on this," she said.

She noted that "all regulators came to the conclusion that of course national virtual currency should be done."

"This is the future. The question is of specific time," Skorobogatova said.