Investors in Crimea Driven to Tourism, Agriculture, Construction

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Tourism, agriculture and construction are the main areas of interest for local and foreign investors in Crimea, Republic’s Deputy Prime Minister Georgy Muradov said in an interview with Sputnik at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Crimea has two distinct sectors – tourism and agricultural products and its processing. Taking into account the implementation of the federal target program for development of Crimea, the construction sphere is growing as well. These three spheres are of special interest for investors from Russia and foreign countries," Muradov said.

He added that SPIEF initially helped to understand how Crimea could be of interest to investors. He added attention was also growing to the Yalta International Economic Forum, held for the third time this year.

SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the forum.