Russian Investment Fund’s Partnerships With Foreign Investors Worth Over $30 Bln

STRELNA (Sputnik) — The overall capital of the Russian Direct Investment Fund’s (RDIF's) partnerships with foreign investors amounts to over $30 billion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have built a long-term and strategic partnership with international investors. We have recently decided to create joint funds with our colleagues from Turkey and other states. Nowadays, the overall capital of such partnerships exceeds $30 billion," Putin said at a meeting with the RDIF and foreign investors on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Business Forum (SPIEF).

He stressed that Russia sought to offer investors the most useful instruments such as joint investment platforms with the RDIF.

Putin also reminded that in 2016, the RDIF was granted the status of a sovereign fund and since its creation in 2011 together with its partners brought over 1 trillion rubles ($17.8 billion) into Russian economy.

SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia's second-largest city on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.