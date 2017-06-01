Putin Says Russia Supports of Business Projects With Foreign Participation

STRELNA (Sputnik) — SPIEF, a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues, kicked off in Russia’s St. Petersburg on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Sputnik News Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

"The [Russian] state will continue to support the implementation of major projects, including those with the participation of your, dear ladies and gentlemen, companies," Putin said at a meeting with representatives of Russian and Indian business on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He also said that the Russian economy should grow at rates that exceed average global.

"We set ourselves a goal: somewhere around 2020 the growth rate of the domestic economy should exceed that of the global average. In order to achieve this, it is crucial to ensure the flow of capital to the Russian economy," Putin said at a meeting with members of the Russian Direct Investment Fund's International Expert Council and foreign investors.

The negative situation on global markets is changing very slowly, the president added.

"The GDP has been growing for three quarters in a row against a backdrop of a far from favourable situation on the global markets. The situation, unfortunately, is changing very slowly."

"Inflation stands at around 4.1 percent now in annual terms. We expect that it will stand at lower than the 4-percent target by the end of the year," Putin said at a meeting with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and foreign investors on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Business Forum (SPIEF).