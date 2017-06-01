AFP Not Invited to Meeting With Putin at SPIEF Due to Top CEO Format - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, held in Russia's second largest city between Thursday and Saturday, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and discussion of crucial economic issues. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

“It is called the summit of the information agencies, which means that the top executives should participate or, only in some extraordinary cases, the deputy executives. The format of the meeting does not imply participation on any other level,” Peskov told reporters.