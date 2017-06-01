Hackers Come From Any State, Russia Refrains From Hacking on State Level - Putin

STRELNA (Russia) (Sputnik) — Hackers could come from any country of the world, but Russia is not involved in such activities at state level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"Hackers could be anywhere and could come from anywhere, from any country of the world," Putin said at the summit of heads of international news agencies as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Hackers from Russia could, in theory, carry out their activities if they decide to target people or organizations that make negative statements about their country, but the Russian state was never involved in such activities on a state level, the president added, stressing that Russia tries to counter such cyber actions.

"I am strongly convinced of the fact that no hackers could have a significant impact on election campaigns in other countries," the Russian leader said, adding that no amount information could convince voters to change their preferred politician.

The 2016 US presidential elections were followed by allegations from the outgoing US administration that Russia may have meddled in the election.

In January, the US Intelligence Community presented a report claiming that such interference took place, but without proof.

The leaders of Germany and Sweden have stated that an interference in their elections could not be ruled out.

Moscow has repeatedly denounced the allegations. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov denounced accusations of meddling in US as "groundless" and pointed out that zero evidence existed of Russian interference in in internal affairs of the United States, Germany, France or the United Kingdom.