Russia's Soyuz-5, Expected by 2022, to Launch From Pads Including 'Sea Launch'

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russia's Soyuz-5 carrier rockets, expected to be created by 2022, will be launched from platforms including the S7's Sea Launch, Director General of State Space Corporation Roscosmos Igor Komarov said Thursday.

"The project, which we are now starting, will be used by our private partners from S7 aboard the Sea Launch," Komarov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Komarov added that the cost of space launches will decrease by 20 percent after Russia's Soyuz-5 medium-lift carrier rocket is created.

"In 2022, we should ensure the launch of a new medium-class rocket 'Soyuz-5', which will reduce the cost of launches from $70 million to $55 million," Komarov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

