Russian Tourism Agency to Present Industry Development Concept at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — The panel session on tourism in Russia will be held at 11:00 a.m. local time (15:00 GMT) and attended by CEO of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Dirk Ahlborn, Airbnb regional Managing Director Olivier Gremillon, Governor of St. Petersburg Georgy Poltavchenko, Safonov himself and a number of other participants, who will discuss Russia's future as a global tourism destination and means necessary to achieve this goal.

Hope for New Ideas

The head of the Russian tourism agency is expecting to hear a number of interesting suggestions on the development of tourism at the forum and to source some opinions on the development concept, expected to be adopted by the end of the year.

"Rostourism intends to showcase a project of the concept of a new federal target project to hear qualified opinions of Russian and foreign expert who will help perfect the program," Safonov said.

According to the head of the agency, all Russian regions ought to share their ideas on key points of the program.

"We are looking for new approaches, about which we will speak in detail at the forum. We have already named a number of approaches and we believe that they can provide a significant incentive for the development of tourism in Russia and, as a consequence, of Russian economy," Safonov said.

According to the Rostourism chief, these approaches include the improvement of control over the implementation of the concept, support for small and medium businesses, development of special economic zones designated for tourism and recreation within the framework of federal territorial planning program, and improvement of communication channels with investors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked the government in August 2015 to submit proposals on the advantages of prolonging the special program on tourism development after 2018. At the moment, Rostourism is working on the concept of a new program that suggests the establishment of first tourist blocs in Russia in 2019.

According to Safonov, tourism currently makes up 3.4 percent of Russia's GDP, and the agency's goal is to drive its share up to the global average of 10 percent.

Russia's Tourist Brand

Safonov explained that the country's tourism brand would be chosen from 10 concepts developed by global leaders in branding.

"These projects will be showcased at the national touristic portal Russia.Travel so that people can vote. The citizens will be able to vote for the variants they like from June to August," Safonov said.

The head of Rostourism said that the three best concepts would be put to a vote by the end of the summer and then demonstrated at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

The panel of judges chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko will then choose the winner and announce their decision on September 27, World Tourism Day.

Safonov stressed that the brand was more than just a logo and a slogan, but a strategy of communications with tourists. The agency chief also pointed out that it was important to have the concept developed by professionals and chosen by the Russians.

The head of Rostourism added that the Russia would be hosting World Cup 2018 with its new tourism brand.

The 21st SPIEF is scheduled for June 1-3 and is expected to gather high-ranking politicians and prominent business leaders from dozens of countries.