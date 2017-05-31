Google Ready to Join Projects on Small Business Dev't in Russia - Deputy PM

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Made In Russia Brand Deal to Be Promoted at SPIEF - PR Chief

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — US high-tech giant Google Inc. is interested in joining a variety of project on the development of small business and monocities in Russia, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said Wednesday after a meeting with Google Vice President Nicklas Lundblad on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

"They are ready to participate in the program of small business development and in the program for the development of economies of monocities. We also discussed their possible involvement in health projects, and on road traffic safety," Shuvalov told Sputnik.

He explained that Google is interested in technology-sharing, not in financing of the projects.

Shuvalov added that the US company is satisfied with the resolution of the dispute with Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS).

"They said that they are fully satisfied [with the resolution of the dispute]. They paid the fine and everything is alright," Shuvalov said.