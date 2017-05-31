Google Ready to Join Projects on Small Business Dev't in Russia - Deputy PM

"They are ready to participate in the program of small business development and in the program for the development of economies of monocities. We also discussed their possible involvement in health projects, and on road traffic safety," Shuvalov told Sputnik.
He explained that Google is interested in technology-sharing, not in financing of the projects.
Shuvalov added that the US company is satisfied with the resolution of the dispute with Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS).
"They said that they are fully satisfied [with the resolution of the dispute]. They paid the fine and everything is alright," Shuvalov said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)