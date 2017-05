© AFP 2017/ ALI AL-SAADI Iraqi Kurdistan to Ask Russia to Invest in Oil, Gas Objects at SPIEF

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a brief meeting with Prime Minister of the Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to discuss trade and economic issues as well as the fight against terrorism, presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday.

"There will be a brief meeting, a very brief meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kurdish Autonomous Region of the Republic of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani. It will focus on trade and economic issues, but may also expand to topics related to the fight against terrorism in Syria," Ushakov told reporters.

The SPIEF will be held on June 1-3.