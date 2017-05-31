Putin Answers Question About 2018 Presidential Election in Russia

"All our recent election campaigns took place strictly in accordance with the Russian Constitution, and I will make every effort to ensure that the 2018 election campaigns are organized in the same way. I repeat again, in strict accordance with the law and Constitution," Putin stated.

Putin also added that "any individual who has the right to participate in [the election], any individual who undergoes the relevant procedures prescribed by the law, certainly can and will participate in the elections of all levels if he or she wants so: both in elections of legislative assemblies and of the Parliament, as well as in the presidential election."

The Russian leader also noted that it is too early to talk about his participation in the presidential election.

"As for the candidates, it's still too early to talk about it," he said.

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that there is no pre-election campaign going on right now.

"There is no pre-election campaign, just ordinary work being done," he said.

The presidential election in Russia is set to be held in 2018.