MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Sergei Donskoi told Sputnik ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) he expects LUKoil to discover a deposit in the Far North carrying up to 100 million metric tonnes of recoverable oil.

"In Khatanga, major discoveries are expected at the 'bear's corner'… LUKoil has already passed more than a kilometer [in drilling], oil film has already appeared. Many experts expect that there will be a major discovery, a field of federal importance, up to 100 million tonnes of recoverable oil reserves," Donskoi said Wednesday.

