21:04 GMT +330 May 2017
    Participants of the 4th International Forum ATOMEXPO at the stand of Fuel Company TVEL set up at the specialized exhibition of nuclear industry and related sectors organizations

    ATOMEXPO Int'l Forum to be Held in Moscow on June 19-21

    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    The IX International Forum ATOMEXPO 2017 will be held on June 19-21 at the Gostiny Dvor exhibition center in Moscow.

    The ATOMEXPO International Forum is organized by Russia’s State Nuclear Energy Corporation Rosatom. The forum has been held every year since 2009. Over recent years, the forum has become the largest international business and exhibition platform where current trends in the nuclear industry are discussed. In 2016, the forum was visited by 5,000 people from 55 countries, representatives of 650 companies and organizations participated in the business program. The economic potential of agreements and memorandums signed within the framework of ATOMEXPO 2016 is estimated to be worth $10bln.

    This year a packed business program has been prepared for the participants. A plenary session titled ‘Atom is the basis of the carbonless energy of the future’ will be the main event of the forum. Leaders of Russian and foreign companies, international organizations and leading experts will discuss the current challenges of the global energy market and role of nuclear energy.

    Rosatom state corporation's exhibition stand
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitcin
    Rosatom Contracts on Uranium Deliveries to US Worth $6.5Bln
    The plenary session will be attended by Sergey Kirienko, the deputy head of Russia's Presidential Administration, and Alexey Likhachev, the head of Rosatom, William D. Magwood, the Director-General of the Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA) of OECD, and Agneta Rising, Director General of the World Nuclear Association,  Berat Albayrak, Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and Lee Kwan-sup, CEO and president of Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) amongst others.

    Additionally, experts will discuss the role of digital technologies in ensuring the competitiveness of nuclear energy and consider best practices for the introduction of digital technologies. The program of the forum is available at the website of the event.

    The business program of the ATOMEXPO 2017 will be accompanied by a vast exhibition with the participation of more than 90 leading companies of the world nuclear energy and related industries which will demonstrate their high-tech products.

    Tags:
    forum, nuclear energy, Rosatom, Moscow, Russia
