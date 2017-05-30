Russian Military to Commission Su-35S Fighter Jet by End of 2017 - MoD

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian military is expecting to complete the final tests and commission the advanced Su-35S fighter jet by the end of 2017, Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said Tuesday.

"At present, more than 50 [Su-35S] aircraft are being tested in units of the Russian Aerospace Forces. We are expecting that the state joint tests will be completed by the end of this year, and the aircraft will be adopted [for service]," Borisov said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!