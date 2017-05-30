Putin: Russia's Economic Development Plans Must be Clear, Realistic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's economic development plans should be clear and realistic, it is important to focus on improving the business climate, increasing non-resource exports, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"The country's economic development plans should be clear and realistic, meet in the best way current and future challenges, reflect people's interests and unity of views of the state, business circles, and civil society institutions," Putin said at the meeting on economic issues.

In that respect, the president described a draft government action plan for 2017-2025 as a key document for Russia's long-term development strategy.