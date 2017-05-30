Irkutsk Aviation Plant Hopes to Produce Up to 20 MC-21 Planes by 2020 Annually

–

IRKUTSK (Russia) (Sputnik)On Sunday, the maiden flight of the aircraft was carried out in the Siberian city of Irkutsk.

"The plant should increase the production level up to 20 aircraft a year by 2020 and we should manufacture 70 vehicles a year by 2023. It is very difficult task, even taking into consideration the plant's 83-year experience," Aleksander Veprev said.

The official added that the plant should provide its customers with the first aircraft in 2019.

The MC-21 is a short- to mid-range Russian jet airliner capable of taking between 150 and 211 passengers on board.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!