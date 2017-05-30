Soldier Dies as Russian Transport Plane Crash-Lands After Training Flight

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — One soldier was killed and five injured during an An-26 military transport aircraft training flight in Russia's Saratov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"The plane caught fire during a hard landing. One serviceman was killed, five crew members were quickly delivered to the medical institution by a search and rescue helicopter," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said preliminary information from the scene indicates the cause of the accident could have been engine failure. A special Defense Ministry commission was dispatched to uncover the causes of the crash-landing on approach to the Balashov airfield.