Over 100 People Hospitalized in Moscow Following Worst Storm in Decades

"Yesterday afternoon, 146 patients with different injuries as a result of the storm were taken to 15 hospitals and six pediatric hospitals… a total of 108 people, including 22 children, still remain in hospitals," Khripun told reporters.
According to Khripun, eight people are in critical condition.
Monday's storm left eleven dead; the highest death toll caused by a storm in the nation's capital since 1998. Thousands of trees were toppled, damaging countless vehicles.
