Full Throttle! Russia Celebrates Military Driver's Day (VIDEO)

The first motorized military unit in Russia’s history – an automobile company tasked with training drivers and mechanics for motorized elements of the Imperial Russian Army – was established in St. Petersburg on May 29, 1910.

The observance itself, however, was established much later, in 2000.

In order to commemorate this occasion, Russian military drivers and mechanics staged a major display of skill at the Ostrogozhsky training center.

Accompanied by the sound of revving engines and screeching tires, these dedicated professionals show what kind of amazing feats a seasoned driver at the wheel of a powerful combat vehicle can perform.