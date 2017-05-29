Russia Replenished Food Shortage Despite Western Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Agricultural production in Russia has generally stabilized in conditions of sanctions, the food shortage has been eliminated on the whole, Alexander Abelin, an aide secretary of the Russian Security Council, said Monday.

"Despite the imposed sanctions, the level of production of basic agricultural products has stabilized and, in general, the food deficit has been eliminated through the development of priority areas such as livestock, pig breeding, seed farming… as well as reclamation of agricultural lands," Abelin told reporters in an interview timed to the 25th anniversary of the Russian Security Council, due in early June.