GORKI (Moscow Region) (Sputnik)Russia will offer integrated contracts for its MC-21 passenger plane, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday.

"On the MC-21 plane, we proceed from the fact that we will offer a full-cycle contract: from delivery to the utilization of the machine itself. And of course in terms of its performance characteristics, it is now ahead of its competitors, both Boeing and Airbus," Rogozin said.

