MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian oil companies have not requested subsidies in connection with the extended Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) agreement to cut production, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"There are no additional requests because we consider these two tools to be quite important," Novak told reporters.

He said the ministry is in talks on benefits for water-bearing fields and taxes on additional income from hydrocarbon production, but stressed that the discussions are not related to the deal's extension.

