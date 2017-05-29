"The model of special economic zones is a very important factor in the success of China's economic reform. We have Shenzhen Special Economic Zone and Pudong New Economic Zone. After visiting over 20 countries along the OBOR initiative, I think Russia's Vladivostok has the best chance to become a Shenzhen-like Special Economic Zone," Wang said at the opening ceremony of the Third International Conference "Russia and China: Taking on a New Quality of Bilateral Relations."
Creating a special economic zone in Vladivostok will also indicate success for Russian Eurasian initiatives, he noted.
In 2013, Beijing launched the One Belt, One Road project aimed at improving ties between Eurasian countries and the development of infrastructure across the continent. The initiative focuses mainly on the Maritime Silk Route and on the land-based Silk Road Economic Belt.
