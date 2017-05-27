Russian Strategic Bombers Perform Scheduled Flight Over Barents, Norwegian Seas

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian Tupolev Тu-22М3 strategic bombers on Saturday carried out flights over neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On May 27, 2017, the crews of long-range Tu-22M3 bombers carried out planned flights over neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the flights were undertaken in strict accordance with international aviation regulations and did not violate borders of other states.

The Defense Ministry added that in accordance with the training plan, long-range pilots regularly perform flights over neutral waters of the Atlantic, the Arctic, the Black Sea as well as the Pacific Ocean.

Earlier today, Britain's Ministry of Defence claimed that two Russian aircraft entered the UK's airspace, prompting the Royal Air Force to dispatch two British fighter jets from Lossiemouth, a military airbase in Scotland.

