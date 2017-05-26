Russia to Set Up Military Scientific-Testing Center for Arctic Zone

© Flickr/ US Geological Survey Russian Policy Sees Arctic as 'Zone of Peace and Cooperation'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday it was planning to establish an Arctic research and testing scientific center this year.

"On the orders of the president [Vladimir Putin], and in the framework of the development of the Arctic zone, it is planned to establish in 2017 an Arctic research and testing scientific center with branches in Arkhangelsk, Priozersk and St. Petersburg," said Lt. Gen. Igor Makushev, head of the Military-Scientific Committee of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Makushev, the center will conduct research and testing related to military logistics in the Arctic and the development of weaponry suitable for the use in the region.