About 180 French Participants to Take Part in 2017 St. Petersburg Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On May 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Paris at the invitation of the newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron where the two leaders will discuss a number of issues, including economic ties.

"We think that the current situation in political as well as in trade and economic relations will be discussed [at the meeting of Putin and Macron]. It is important in the context of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 1-3, which is expected to be attended by some 180 French participants, " Ushakov told reporters.

The Russian official added that the Russian-French business dialogue, involving businesspeople from both countries, would take place on the sidelines of the forum.

The 21st SPIEF is scheduled for June 1-3 and is expected to gather high-ranking politicians and prominent businesspeople from dozens of countries. The SPIEF 2016 was attended by more than 12,000 participants from over 130 states, including heads of state and CEOs of major international corporations.