Russian Helicopters Firm Signs $352 Mln in Contracts at HeliRussia-2017 - CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 10th HeliRussia exhibition, the country's annual international helicopter industry event opened at Moscow's Crocus Expo center on May 25.

"During the exhibition, we signed a number of agreements that will allow us to continue working on our projects. In total, agreements were signed for the amount of about 20 billion rubles [$352.15 million]," Boginsky told reporters.

The exhibition is touted by experts as a venue to promote a spate of sophisticated Russian helicopters, including the Ka-62, Ka-226 and Mi-38.