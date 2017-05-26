Putin to Meet International Sovereign Funds Heads at SPIEF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the heads of international sovereign funds at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday.

"There will be a traditional meeting of the Russian president with the heads of sovereign funds … There will be representatives of North America, including US investors. Representatoves of new countries, including Oman and New Zealand, will take part in the meeting. Overall, more than 40 participants from 23 countries will take part in the meeting," Dmitriev said during a conference call with reporters.

SPIEF is one of Russia's major business and economic events. The 21st annual forum is scheduled to kick off its 3-day run on June 1. So far, ministers from 26 countries have confirmed their participation, while the total number of participants is estimated at over 5,000.