26 May 2017
    The logo of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    Russian Investment Fund to Sign Contracts Worth $1.76 Bln at SPIEF 2017 - CEO

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia
    0 8110

    RDIF plans to sign 10 contracts at the forthcoming St. Petesrburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday.

    The logo of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    SPIEF 2017 Marks a Revival in US-Russia Business Dialogue, Russian Official Says
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) plans to sign 10 contracts worth a total of $1.76 billion at the June 1-3 St. Petesrburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said Friday.

    "We will announce about 10 investment deals at this forum," Dmitriev said on a conference call with reporters.

    The contracts span transport and logistics infrastructure, agriculture, oilfield services, mining, health care, real estate and improving the efficiency of state enterprises, he said.

    "The total volume of our investments at SPIEF will exceed 100 billion rubles [$1.76 billion]," he specified.

    A logo on the stand of Vnesheconombank at the show of technologies Open Innovations at the 75th pavillion of the VDNKh.
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Russian Vnesheconombank to Unveil Concept of Developing Innovations at SPIEF
    An investment deal in mining will be carried out jointly with a large Chinese company, according to Dmitriev.  

    "This is a very large resource-producing Russian company, extremely successful. Separately we will go in, and separately, a very large private Chinese group," he explained.

    The CEO noted that the fund has invested and approved investments for almost a trillion rubles and will attract an almost tenfold amount of investments from its partners.

    "We have already invested and approved investments for more than 950 billion rubles. For each ruble of our investments, we attract about nine rubles from our partners. Over the past year, we have invested and approved 270 billion rubles together with our partners," Dmitriev concluded.

    The 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, or SPIEF, is scheduled for June 1-3. This year’s edition will discuss ways of bringing balance to the global economy. The forum is expected to draw 39 ministers from almost 30 countries, as well as chief executives from 250 big foreign businesses and heads of international organizations, such as the United Nations, bribing the total to 12,000 participants.

